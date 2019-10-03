Hersheypark announces details of Chocolatetown restaurant, shops

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hersheypark has released new details of a restaurant, ice cream parlor and confectionery kitchen planned for a 23-acre development called Hershey’s Chocolatetown.
The Chocolatier, Hershey’s said, will be its largest full-service restaurant and bar with seating for about 300 people indoors and 100 others outdoors. The restaurant will have a Carousel-themed bar, a second-story patio and bar, and a decor that features past and present pieces from Hersheypark’s rides.
Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor will be a vintage-style shop serving up house-made ice cream, sundaes and shakes.
The Sweeterie will be a confectionery kitchen where guests can watch confectioners create chocolate-dipped treats, baked goods, and signature hand-crafted fudge.
Hersheypark Supply Co. will offer a large collection of clothing, gifts and toys exclusive to the amusement park.
The $150 million expansion to the park will open next summer.