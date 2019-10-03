Hersheypark announces details of Chocolatetown restaurant, shops

An artist rendering of The Chocolatier at Hershey’s Chocolatetown (Hersheypark)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hersheypark has released new details of a restaurant, ice cream parlor and confectionery kitchen planned for a 23-acre development called Hershey’s Chocolatetown.

The Chocolatier, Hershey’s said, will be its largest full-service restaurant and bar with seating for about 300 people indoors and 100 others outdoors. The restaurant will have a Carousel-themed bar, a second-story patio and bar, and a decor that features past and present pieces from Hersheypark’s rides.

Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor will be a vintage-style shop serving up house-made ice cream, sundaes and shakes.

An artist rendering of Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor at Hershey’s Chocolatetown (Hersheypark)

The Sweeterie will be a confectionery kitchen where guests can watch confectioners create chocolate-dipped treats, baked goods, and signature hand-crafted fudge.

An artist rendering of The Sweeterie at Hershey’s Chocolatetown (Hersheypark)

Hersheypark Supply Co. will offer a large collection of clothing, gifts and toys exclusive to the amusement park.

The $150 million expansion to the park will open next summer.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.