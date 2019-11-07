Hersheypark Christmas Candylane opens Nov. 15

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting on November 15, guests can make spirits bright with rides, festive lights and more at Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane.

Christmas Candylane will feature several family-friendly rides and roller coasters including Laff Trakk, the sooperdooperLooper, the Wildcat, and the Wild Mouse, as well as the new Reese’s Cupfusion ride, which will feature a special holiday scene.

Hersheypark says it will be decorated with more than four million sparkling lights. The popular NOEL light show, choreographed with joyful holiday music, will return as well.

Other sweet entertainment will include “The Littlest Tree” holiday show inside the heated Chevrolet Music Box Theatre venue and an indoor, heated photo opportunity with Hershey Characters.

The park says children can meet Santa in his Candy Cottage during all operating hours, and his reindeer will also make a special stop at Christmas Candylane. This is one of the only places in the Northeast where families can get an up-close look at all nine live reindeer, including Rudolph, during all hours of operation, the park said.

Additionally, guests can also see other animals at ZooAmerica, which is included in admission to Christmas Candylane when entered through the Park during operating hours. Visitors will have an opportunity to watch the animals enjoy special winter treats, learn how the animals survive the cold and get up-close with animal encounters during two educational programs on select dates and times.

The park says signature hot chocolate will be available for purchase in all-day and all-season souvenir mugs to keep guests warm. Other sweet treats like s’mores and King Size Shakes will offer a unique taste of the holidays.

One-day admission to Hersheypark Christmas Candylane is $23.95 when guests purchase tickets online at Hersheypark.com before November 24. Guests can also add unlimited 2019 Christmas Candylane visits to a 2020 Season Pass for only $30. Current Season Pass holders can enjoy Christmas Candylane as part of their year-long perks.

Another nearby attraction, Hershey Sweet Lights, a drive-through holiday spectacular featuring two miles of fields and wooded trails decorated with nearly 600 illuminated displays.

Christmas Candylane will be open through January 1, 2020.

For tickets and more information, please visit Hersheypark.com.