HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hersheypark In The Dark kicks off Friday and runs for the next three weekends through November 3, with candy, coasters, and Creatures of the Night.

Guests 12 and under can trick-or-treat at 13 stops throughout Treatville trick-or-treat trail in Hersheypark, ZooAmerica and Chocolate World.

More than 50 rides and attractions are slated to be open, and this is the last opportunity for guests to ride some of their favorite coasters. There are some unique, dark ride opportunities on “lights-out rides” on three wooden roller coasters during the last hour of operation each evening and the indoor glowing Laff Trakk coaster will also be dark.

The Creatures of the Night attraction at ZooAmerica is the only time the Zoo is open after dark. Guests get to experience the nighttime habits of nocturnal animals, so they suggest bringing a flashlight. There are other family-friendly activities such as “Touch-a-Reptile” and decorating a luminary starting at 6 p.m.

Hersheypark In The Dark will offer a great selection of fall teats like the Pumpkin King Size Shake, pumpkin funnel cake sundaes and fried cheesecake.

Costumes are not required for Hersheypark In The Dark but they are encouraged.

For more information and tickets visit hersheypark.com.