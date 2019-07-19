Hersheypark making sure concert-goers stay cool

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The summer concert series at Hersheypark Stadium continues Saturday night with country star Thomas Rhett.

Hershey is making sure thousands of his fans don’t get overwhelmed in the heat. In addition to misting stations which are always located on the track during summer shows, Hersheypark will have water available for everyone.

All guests are encouraged to bring a sealed water bottle with them to the concert. Hersheypark will offer four complimentary water refill stations under the grandstands.

This is all to prevent heat exhaustion and possible heat stroke.

Everyone is also encouraged to wear light clothing and sunscreen, and take breaks under shade or indoors whenever possible.

Local EMS providers are always on standby for big concerts, but this weekend, more support is ready.

“Because of the heat and the crowd they’re expecting, they’ve asked for additional units, so we were able to provide them with additional units to stand by,” said Scott Buchle, the program manager for Life Lion EMS. “They’ve also got some other neighboring EMS services to come on in and also provide additional support.”

Hersheypark’s fully trained first aid staff is available throughout the concert should anyone require assistance.