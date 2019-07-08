Hersheypark releases updated statement on report of attempted abduction

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Company issued an updated statement Monday following the report of an attempted abduction at Hersheypark.

Derry Township police continue to investigate an incident in The Boardwalk area of the park on Wednesday. Witnesses say a woman repeatedly tried to separate a boy from his group and at one point grabbed the child and tried to walk away.

Hersheypark says an initial investigation included a complete review of a video recording of the area.

“Based on the video evidence we have reviewed, we see no indication that any attempt was made to remove or abduct anyone from the park, but that ultimate determination should be made by the police officer investigating this case,” the statement reads.

A woman who witnessed the incident says she approached multiple Hersheypark employees, but it took 30 minutes for a security person to arrive and that person refused to call the police.

“We are reviewing the training that each Hersheypark employee receives at every level and every location in the park to ensure efficient guest response to any concern,” the statement reads. “We are committed to refocusing on and reemphasizing the proper communication and safety procedures we have in place.”

The full statement is below:

“We want each of the thousands of families who visit us each day to know that guest and employee safety is our top priority. We take any and all safety concerns very seriously and we pride ourselves on our safety record.

As part of our response to the guest concern from last week, our Security staff responded and the full-time security manager immediately began his investigation. We then called and coordinated with our partners at the Derry Township Police Department (DTPD) once they arrived on property. Part of this initial investigation included a complete review of the video recording of the area of concern – which includes the bottom of the water slide area. Closed circuit video surveillance system is deployed throughout Hersheypark.

Based on the video evidence we have reviewed, we see no indication that any attempt was made to remove or abduct anyone from the Park. But that ultimate determination should be made by the police officer investigating this case.

It should be noted that there has never been a child abducted from Hersheypark.

We continue to assist DTPD with the ongoing investigation and are never hesitant to involve our partners at DTPD after our initial investigation, as we did in this instance. In fact, in 2017, we built a DTPD police substation on our property to promote further engagement with the police.

Our Security team responds to a number of concerns that don’t require police involvement. In our experience, many incidents involving guests may result from misunderstanding and are able to be resolved amicably onsite. If a guest asks for police involvement, though, we absolutely call – as we did in this instance.

We are reviewing the training that each Hersheypark employee receives at every level and every location in the park to ensure efficient guest response to any concern. We are committed to refocusing on and reemphasizing the proper communication and safety procedures we have in place.

We take very seriously our commitment to families to provide a safe and enjoyable experience at Hersheypark and look forward to demonstrating that to our guests every day. “