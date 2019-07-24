Hersheypark rolls out details of new hypercoaster for 2020

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hersheypark has unwrapped details of a new roller coaster the amusement park touts as its tallest, fastest and longest.

“Candymonium” will feature a lift height of 210 feet, a maximum speed of 76 mph, and track length of 4,636 feet when it opens next summer, Hersheypark announced Wednesday.

Candymonium is the park’s 15th coaster. It will be part of the new Chocolatetown attraction, a $150 million park expansion announced last year.

The hypercoaster will span seven acres at the new entrance of Chocolatetown and offer a two-minute, 26-second ride. It will feature a milk chocolate-colored track and trains representing Hershey’s Kisses, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and Twizzlers.

In addition to the 210-foot climb, riders will experience seven camelback hills and a 123-degree hammerhead curve. The finishing touch, the amusement park said, is a panoramic banked curve that wraps around the new iconic Kisses Fountain.

Chocolatetown is a 23-acre development that will create a passageway between Chocolate World and the amusement park. It will also be home to one of Hersheypark’s most historic rides, the carousel.