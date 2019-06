HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hershey is giving one its popular candy bars a makeover.

The Take5 will soon carry the Reese’s name.

It seems the candy bar’s green and black label didn’t stand out enough and didn’t resonate with people. Only 3% of U.S. households bought a Take5 bar last year, while 62% bought a Reese’s.

The new Reese’s Take5 wrappers will come in eye-catching orange. The bars will be sold nationwide this summer in three sizes.