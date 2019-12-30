Hershey’s to retire the Kissmobile

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The iconic Hershey’s Kissmobile cruiser has reached the end of the road.

Hershey’s confirmed it is retiring the Kissmobiles at the end of this year.

“Based on the age and condition of the Kissmobiles, we decided to discontinue using it as a community goodwill program as of year-end,” Hershey Company spokesman Jeff Beckman said in a statement. “We made this decision out of safety for our employees and the public.”

“It has become increasingly difficult to safely maintain the Kissmobiles due to their aging condition and the increasing difficulty sourcing suitable replacement parts for these custom vehicles,” Beckman said.

The Kissmobiles are 26-foot long custom-made vehicles resembling three Hershey’s Kisses. The cruisers were created in 1997 to promote Hershey’s candies and to raise donations for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Fans of the Kissmobile can still see one at the Antique Auto Museum in Hershey, where it will be on display as part of their permanent collection.