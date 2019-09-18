HIA to conduct full-scale emergency training exercise

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg International Airport (HIA), in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations, will conduct a full-scale emergency plan training exercise at the airport.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday the exercise will simulate a large air carrier incident. It will involve an actual response from the airport’s mutual aid fire, police and emergency medical services, as well as other organizations.

Other organizations invited to participate in the drill are the American Red Cross, County Coroner’s Office, and the 193rd Air National Guard.

Organizations from multiple counties are expected to participate including York, Lancaster, Dauphin, and Cumberland County areas.

Volunteer “victims” will be made up to simulate injuries ranging from minor bumps and bruises to fatalities.

The drill will take place rain or shine and is expected to last until approximately 12:00 p.m.

“The FAA requires airports to conduct a full-scale exercise every three years to test the Airport Emergency Plan. This exercise provides an opportunity for the airport to work with area mutual aid organizations to plan a coordinated response should an actual emergency incident take place on the airport,” said Tim Edwards, Executive Director, HIA.

HIA is asking area residents to not be alarmed if they see emergency vehicles at the airport, it is only a drill.

Edwards said the airport should operate as normal.