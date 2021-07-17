Highest paying jobs in Harrisburg for high school graduates

(STACKER) — The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#50. Procurement clerks

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $50,630 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,400

– Employment: 61,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($55,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,320)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($55,240)

– Job description: Compile information and records to draw up purchase orders for procurement of materials and services.

Canva

#49. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $50,700 (#181 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#48. Brokerage clerks

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $51,060 (#74 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($73,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,860)

– Job description: Perform duties related to the purchase, sale, or holding of securities. Duties include writing orders for stock purchases or sales, computing transfer taxes, verifying stock transactions, accepting and delivering securities, tracking stock price fluctuations, computing equity, distributing dividends, and keeping records of daily transactions and holdings.

Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#47. Jewelers and precious stone and metal workers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $51,290 (#12 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,050

– Employment: 18,650

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbus, OH ($70,620)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($62,530)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($62,100)

– Job description: Design, fabricate, adjust, repair, or appraise jewelry, gold, silver, other precious metals, or gems.

Avatar_023 // Shutterstock

#46. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $51,540 (#144 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Harrisburg that don’t require a college degree

SritanaN // Shutterstock

#45. Industrial machinery mechanics

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $51,710 (#280 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

Akimov Igor // Shutterstock

#44. Rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $51,850 (#10 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,110

– Employment: 34,500

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($62,500)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($60,700)

— Lynchburg, VA ($60,670)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines to roll steel or plastic forming bends, beads, knurls, rolls, or plate, or to flatten, temper, or reduce gauge of material.

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#43. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $51,950 (#216 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 950

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#42. Private detectives and investigators

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $52,440 (#51 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,550)

— Fresno, CA ($79,220)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,960)

– Job description: Gather, analyze, compile, and report information regarding individuals or organizations to clients, or detect occurrences of unlawful acts or infractions of rules in private establishment.

Erin Deleon // Shutterstock

#41. Postal service mail carriers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $52,870 (#172 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

Pxhere

#40. Maintenance workers, machinery

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $52,930 (#85 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($80,250)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($78,290)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,070)

– Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts, or perform other routine machinery maintenance.

Loveischiangrai // Shutterstock

#39. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $53,640 (#107 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($85,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($77,260)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($76,940)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in landscaping or groundskeeping activities. Work may involve reviewing contracts to ascertain service, machine, and workforce requirements; answering inquiries from potential customers regarding methods, material, and price ranges; and preparing estimates according to labor, material, and machine costs.

Pixabay

#38. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $53,990 (#40 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($75,080)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($74,970)

— Anchorage, AK ($73,790)

– Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

rlat // Shutterstock

#37. Postal service clerks

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $54,130 (#44 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

welcomia // Shutterstock

#36. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $54,160 (#151 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#35. Advertising sales agents

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $54,340 (#131 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

Unsplash

#34. Structural iron and steel workers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $54,740 (#75 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

Unsplash

#33. Crane and tower operators

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $54,790 (#79 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#32. Chefs and head cooks

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $55,050 (#113 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

Rob Kim // Getty Images

#31. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $55,610 (#13 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

wandee007 // Shutterstock

#30. Earth drillers, except oil and gas; and explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $56,880 (#24 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,040

– Employment: 22,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette, LA ($98,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,160)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($69,090)

– Job description: Operate a variety of drills such as rotary, churn, and pneumatic to tap subsurface water and salt deposits, to remove core samples during mineral exploration or soil testing, and to facilitate the use of explosives in mining or construction. Includes horizontal and earth boring machine operators.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#29. Lodging managers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $58,570 (#88 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#28. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $59,020 (#322 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

Vera Larina // Shutterstock

#27. Sheet metal workers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $59,030 (#71 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

Canva

#26. Construction and building inspectors

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $59,770 (#144 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#25. Electricians

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $59,820 (#143 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#24. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $60,700 (#59 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

Unsplash

#23. Tax preparers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $60,920 (#26 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,710

– Employment: 62,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,160)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($80,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($78,470)

– Job description: Prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses.

Bigflick // Shutterstock

#22. Correctional officers and jailers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $60,980 (#34 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($85,850)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($84,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,050)

– Job description: Guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures. May guard prisoners in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other point. Includes deputy sheriffs and police who spend the majority of their time guarding prisoners in correctional institutions.

Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#21. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $61,290 (#87 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

Wipas Rojjanakard // Shutterstock

#20. Occupational health and safety technicians

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $61,540 (#31 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

— Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

– Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

John Leung // Shutterstock

#19. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $61,760 (#49 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#18. Food service managers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $62,080 (#126 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#17. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $62,120 (#73 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,440

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

Canva

#16. Transportation inspectors

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $62,520 (#66 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#15. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $62,780 (#160 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#14. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $64,120 (#62 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#13. Insurance sales agents

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $66,730 (#121 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

sculpies // Shutterstock

#12. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $68,340 (#180 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $71,480 (#98 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#10. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $73,380 (#94 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#9. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $75,150 (#107 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#8. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $75,580 (#65 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#7. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $79,690 (#50 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.

Prath // Shutterstock

#6. Detectives and criminal investigators

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $80,700 (#139 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#5. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $82,350 (#32 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#4. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $94,440 (#13 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#3. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $98,850 (#43 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $103,000 (#97 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 600

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

Canva

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

– Annual mean salary: $109,410 (#53 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.