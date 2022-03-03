(Stacker) – What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.
Harrisburg features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor.
No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Harrisburg.
#27. Royal Buffet & Grill
– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2810 Paxton St. Ste D, Harrisburg, PA 17111
#26. Himalayan Fusion
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Indian, International
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2308 Patton Rd Suite D, Harrisburg, PA 17112-9286
#25. Noodles & Company
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian
– Price: $
– Address: 5108 Jonestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112
#24. Kajimachi Japanese Steakhouse
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2517 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17111
#23. Beijing 1
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $
– Address: 47 N Progress Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17109-3550
#22. Lin Hibachi Buffet Grill
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 421 Friendship Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1206
#21. Fuji Do Restaurant And Market
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
– Price: not available
– Address: 1701 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17104-2638
#20. Tokyo Diner
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4089 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-4819
#19. Kimlee Vietnamese Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian
– Price: $
– Address: 4141 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-1450
#18. Marco Polo Gardens
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: not available
– Address: 4071 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17111
#17. Miyako
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 227 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1420
#16. Hibachi Grill & Buffet
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5080 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-4906
#15. New 2nd Wok
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $
– Address: 106 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1424
#14. Mikado Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 408 N Mountain Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2645
#13. Golden Chopstick
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4412 Oakhurst Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17110-3452
#12. Pho #1 Vietnamese Cuisine
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7011 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-3610
#11. Freshido
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 300 Market Street #157-159, Harrisburg, PA 17101
#10. Hong Kong Ruby
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $
– Address: 2308 Patton Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-9286
#9. Little Saigon
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $
– Address: 2800 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1065
#8. Kanlaya Thai Restuarant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1030 S 13th St, Harrisburg, PA 17104-3405
#7. Pho La Vie
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian
– Price: $
– Address: 6003 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2602
#6. Vietnamese Garden
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $
– Address: 304 Reily St Hours of Operation, Harrisburg, PA 17102-1928
#5. Sawasdee Thai Cuisine
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1319 East Chocolate Ave. Hershey, Harrisburg, PA 17033-1117
#4. Pho Kim’s
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $
– Address: 5490 Derry St # B, Harrisburg, PA 17111-3559
#3. Miso Sushi
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4620 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-6223
#2. Shogun
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5125 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2990
#1. Bankok 56 Thai Cuisine
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1917 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17104-2962
