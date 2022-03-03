(Stacker) – What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Harrisburg features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Harrisburg.

#27. Royal Buffet & Grill

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2810 Paxton St. Ste D, Harrisburg, PA 17111

#26. Himalayan Fusion

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2308 Patton Rd Suite D, Harrisburg, PA 17112-9286

#25. Noodles & Company

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 5108 Jonestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112

#24. Kajimachi Japanese Steakhouse

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2517 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17111

#23. Beijing 1

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 47 N Progress Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17109-3550

#22. Lin Hibachi Buffet Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 421 Friendship Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1206

#21. Fuji Do Restaurant And Market

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

– Price: not available

– Address: 1701 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17104-2638

#20. Tokyo Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4089 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-4819

#19. Kimlee Vietnamese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 4141 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-1450

#18. Marco Polo Gardens

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: not available

– Address: 4071 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17111

#17. Miyako

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 227 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1420

#16. Hibachi Grill & Buffet

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5080 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-4906

#15. New 2nd Wok

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 106 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1424

#14. Mikado Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 408 N Mountain Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2645

#13. Golden Chopstick

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4412 Oakhurst Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17110-3452

#12. Pho #1 Vietnamese Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7011 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-3610

#11. Freshido

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 Market Street #157-159, Harrisburg, PA 17101

#10. Hong Kong Ruby

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 2308 Patton Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-9286

#9. Little Saigon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 2800 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1065

#8. Kanlaya Thai Restuarant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1030 S 13th St, Harrisburg, PA 17104-3405

#7. Pho La Vie

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 6003 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2602

#6. Vietnamese Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 304 Reily St Hours of Operation, Harrisburg, PA 17102-1928

#5. Sawasdee Thai Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1319 East Chocolate Ave. Hershey, Harrisburg, PA 17033-1117

#4. Pho Kim’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 5490 Derry St # B, Harrisburg, PA 17111-3559

#3. Miso Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4620 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-6223

#2. Shogun

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5125 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2990

#1. Bankok 56 Thai Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1917 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17104-2962

