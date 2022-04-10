(STACKER) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Harrisburg that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#28. Gabriels Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Address: 3914 N 6th St, Harrisburg, PA 17110-1522

#27. Roxy’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 274 North St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1128

#26. Ciervo’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 1435 N 2nd St Fl 1, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2670

#25. Promenade Family Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 5290 Derry St, Harrisburg, PA 17111-3515

#24. Tacos Mi Tierra

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Address: 1416 Derry St, Harrisburg, PA 17104-3321

#23. Kimlee Vietnamese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian

– Address: 4141 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-1450

#22. Little Saigon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 2800 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1065

#21. Italian Pizza & Subs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 6220 Derry St Ste A, Harrisburg, PA 17111-0000

#20. Angie’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 1360 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2319

#19. Hong Kong Ruby

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Address: 2308 Patton Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-9286

#18. 2 Brothers Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 5125 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2990

#17. Boulevard Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Address: 1170 Eisenhower Blvd Frnt 3, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2335

#16. Underdog

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 3100 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1329

#15. Pho La Vie

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian

– Address: 6003 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2602

#14. TACO KING Harrisburg

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Address: 5600 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-4040

#13. Italian Delight

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 4151 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-1024

#12. Anna Rose Bakery & Coffee Shop

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe

– Address: 205 Walnut St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1709

#11. Vietnamese Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 304 Reily St Hours of Operation, Harrisburg, PA 17102-1928

#10. Mother’s Subs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 770 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2307

#9. Skyline Family Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 7510 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-4233

#8. 2nd Street Shawarma

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Fast Food

– Address: 111 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1432

#7. Pho Kim’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 5490 Derry St # B, Harrisburg, PA 17111-3559

#6. Tres Hermanos Taqueria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Address: 712 S Cameron St, Harrisburg, PA 17104-2523

#5. El Sol Express Harrisburg

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Address: 4701 Lindle Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2429

#4. Papa Joe’s Pizza and Subs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 3950 Tecport Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1465

#3. Two Brothers Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Address: 4640 High Pointe Blvd Ste 64, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2463

#2. Front Street Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 4003 N Front St., Harrisburg, PA 17110

#1. Capitol Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (837 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 800 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2309

