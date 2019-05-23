Harrisburg

Hiring event to fill Harrisburg School District teaching positions

Posted: May 23, 2019 04:18 AM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 04:18 AM EDT

On Thursday the Harrisburg School District is holding a hiring event to help fill teaching positions. 

There are more than 20 positions to fill for the 2019-2020 school year.

The district is looking for certified teachers who are passionate about kids and looking to make a difference.

District leaders say many of the students deal with financial poverty and as an educator, they are looking for someone to show up and care.

The hardest positions to fill are school psychologists, nurses, science and math teachers but teachers in all fields are encouraged to apply.

The recruitment event is at the Lincoln Administration building from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

There will be in-person and video interviews.

Some teachers will be hired on the spot. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Experts warn of counterfeit car seats
Experts warn of counterfeit car seats

Experts warn of counterfeit car seats

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local