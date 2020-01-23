Historic Harrisburg church undergoing renovation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Market Square Presbyterian Church on Second Street, the oldest congregation in the city, is undergoing a facelift.

The church was formed in 1794 and has been sitting at its current location since the 1860s.

Its sanctuary is currently under renovation: new paint, hardwood floors for better acoustics, and fresh pews look to replace the dated walls and 1930s carpet.

The biggest change will come from the church’s Aeolian-Skinner organ, which will be dismantled and sent to Quebec to replace a quarter of its 5,000 pipes and have the rest refurbished. The organ will be back in September after being restored during the summer.