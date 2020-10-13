Hit-and-run kills Harrisburg man after community replaces his stolen wheelchair

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened over the weekend.

In August, the ABC27 team introduced viewers to Anthony Williams and told the story of his stolen wheelchair. Afterward, the community came together to get him a new one.

Williams was riding that same wheelchair Saturday night when police say a car hit him near 13th and Herr streets. The driver fled the scene.

Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

Sgt. Kyle Gautsch with the Harrisburg Police Department said investigators were able to use images caught on a private security camera to aid with the investigation.

“The striking vehicle did leave the scene. The vehicle was located the following day on the 11th. Harrisburg police did make contact with the vehicle and they also made contact with the driver of the motor vehicle,” Gautsch said.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed thus far.

“Just like with any investigation, some you are able to charge a little quicker than others. But in this investigation, there’s a lot of evidence. Things that have to be put together. It’s like a puzzle. You want to put it all together before we go ahead and just prematurely bring a criminal charge against somebody,” Gautsch said.

The sergeant is reminding all drivers to stop following a crash to see if they hit someone or something — because it could save a life.

“It’s actually criminal for you to go ahead and just leave. The law states you have to stop and you have to render aid, or at least provide information. And obviously, it’s the right thing to do is to stop and to render aid and also to contact authorities,” Gautsch said.

