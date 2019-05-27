Hit-run crash injures woman in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are looking for a driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that injured a 19-year-old woman in Harrisburg.

The incident happened in the area of 18th and Derry streets early Sunday, around 12:19 a.m, police said.

Vanessa Issaka says her daughter, Kailey Kline, is in intensive care at a hospital. She says Kline was walking home from work with a co-worker but walked the last few blocks alone.

"She said good-bye to her co-worker friend and then the next thing she remembers is waking up in the ambulance," Issaka said.

Issaka said Kline has several fractures, including two in her thoracic spine, as well as a broken sternum and rib.

"She's really suffering right now," Issaka said. "She's suffering a whole lot and she doesn't need to be. She's due to start college at the end of the summer."

"She's a child. I mean, she's technically an adult, but she's somebody's child," she said. "People love her and want her to heal, and this isn't right. You don't just hit somebody and take off, regardless of who the person is."

Issaka hopes the driver will come forward.

"If anybody knows anything, just come forward," she said. "Do the right thing and come forward."

