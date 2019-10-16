Hockey players raise thousands to provide service dogs to veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Central Pennsylvania Lawmen’s Hockey players have traded in their pucks for pennies — and lots of them.

Coaches challenged the players to raise $200 each to collectively raise $5,000 to pay for a veteran’s service dog. It was their way of giving back and supporting their community.

But this is a group of dedicated players who more than doubled their goal.

“It was really nice to know that we’re helping out the community,” said Teagan Flod.

The players raised $12,500 and presented the check to Susquehanna Service Dogs Tuesday at their home rink, Twin Ponds East.

Each Susquehanna Service Dogs costs a veteran $5,000. The players’ chunk of change will pay for two, with $2,500 left over.

The money was raised through car washes, hot dog stands, and even the old-fashioned way, like Ryan Pratt, who raised more than $3,000

“I went to a bunch of businesses around my neighborhood,” Pratt said.

Army and Marine veteran Robert Lighty said these service dogs are not just companions, they’re lifesavers. He did multiple tours overseas and was wounded in combat.

His service dog Tie Rod is his right-hand man.

“After three combat tours, I was numb. I was in a very bad place,” Lighty said. “When I got to meet Tie Rod and was paired with Tie Rod, that’s when I knew everything was gonna be okay. He knows if I’m having anxiety or if my stress level is up. I know there’s two veterans out there that are gonna get quality of life and their independence back.”

Man and dog, a team just like the Lawmen’s players.

“We’re all a team, we just tried to work together, even when it was one person’s fundraiser we all pitched in to help,” Flod said.

You can support the team and its efforts here.