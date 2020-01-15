Hollywood Casino fined for unapproved poker tournaments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The operator of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course has been fined $20,000 for holding poker tournaments that had not been approved by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The gaming control board fine said it approved a consent agreement between its office of enforcement counsel and Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, LLC.

The board said Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing did not get its approval for four poker tournaments held at the casino in Grantville last year.

