Hollywood Casino launches online gambling

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn National’s Hollywood Casino and Parx Casino in suburban Philadelphia launched online gambling Monday.

Monday was the first day of a three-day test.

A 2017 Pennsylvania law helped make this possible. The law authorized a large expansion of gambling and allowed the state’s casinos to operate casino-style gambling on websites and mobile apps.

Merryle Andrules doesn’t let a bad knee or an hour drive stop her from visiting her favorite casino weekly, but an online option to gamble is music to her ears.

“If I could do it online and I could do it on my smartphone, I could’ve stayed at my own house,” Andrules said.

“Once the testing is done, we’ll have an opportunity based on those results to go live with online gaming,” said Dan Ihm, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course.

Penn National says there would be about 60 slot machine games and seven table games, with plans to add even more. You can play on your computer or through an app on Android. An iOS app is coming soon.

“It’s really up to the person in terms of the betting and the deposits that are made,” said Ihm.

The Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania said because of more and easier access to gambling, they believe they’ll see more people with problems reaching out for help in the future.

If you or someone you know is one of those people, the state gambling addiction hotline is 1-800-gambler.

Nevada, New Jersey, and Delaware are the only other states where online casino gambling is legal.