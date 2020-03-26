Holy Week and Easter Mass in Harrisburg Diocese to be suspended

FILE – In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, Bishop Ronald Gainer of the Harrisburg Diocese celebrates Mass at the Cathedral Church of Saint Patrick in Harrisburg, Pa. On wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, the Diocese of Harrisburg filed for bankruptcy, six months after disclosing it had paid millions of dollars to people sexually abused as children by its clerics. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop Ronald Gainer announced Thursday that no public Masses will be celebrated for Palm Sunday, Holy Week, or Easter.

The diocese says the decision was made following recommendations of state and local government, in addition to concern for the health and wellbeing of the faithful.

“Although we cannot come together for public Masses during this holiest time of year, our priests will celebrate Palm Sunday, Holy Week and Easter Masses. Many of our Parishes are live streaming these Masses and I encourage the faithful to participate in Mass through these online means,” Gainer said.

Parishes throughout the diocese have been asked to bless the palms used on Palm Sunday and to make them available for parishioners at a later date. The Chrism Mass has also been postponed.

Parishes within the diocese have been asked to prepare worship aids and distribute them to parishioners, allowing the faithful to more actively participate in the Holy Week and Easter Masses remotely.