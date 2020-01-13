Home health care workers say they’re not paying getting paid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Employees of a home health care service in Harrisburg say they have not been paid in more than four weeks.

Two caregivers say they stopped by Sweet Home Healthcare’s office in Kline Village on Friday and were given handwritten checks they did not have the company name. One person cashed the check and the other deposited the money into her account.

“They told me to come back Monday and get another check and Wednesday, so I am here Monday,” one employee said. “I just came in and they told me the check they gave me on Friday did not clear so I can’t get my second check, and I have to come back tomorrow to get a second check which means I have to wait for my third check and then wait on my fourth check.”

The Department of Human Services is monitoring the situation. So far, there is no word on where things stand in the investigation.