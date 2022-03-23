HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Homeland Center in Harrisburg is celebrating 155 years of care for seniors, by recognizing one of its veteran employees.

Betty Hungerford is Homeland’s director of development for the past 20 years. Part of her job is raising money for residents who can no longer pay for care.

The center invests over $3 million a year in benevolent care. Another part of Betty’s job is earning the trust of the Homeland residents.

“I guess because I am independent, and I like people. I find that if you genuinely like people, their barriers which are often based on fear can be erased,” said Hungerford.

When she is not at the center, Betty uses fundraising skills at Theater Harrisburg, Polyclinic Medical Center, Harrisburg Symphony, and the Rotary Club, where she served as president a few years ago.

By the way, Betty celebrates her 90th birthday next month!