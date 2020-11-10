Homeland Hospice in Harrisburg selected for national Hospice Care Improvement Project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Homeland Hospice, a nonprofit hospice program that serves communities throughout the Midstate, has been selected to participate in the initial testing phase of a new national tool to standardize the collection of hospice patient data.

Homeland Hospice is one of the 20 hospice programs chosen in the entire country, and the only program selected from Pennsylvania.

The tool, called the Hospice Outcomes Patient Evaluation (HOPE) tool, is a project led by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). It is designed to better understand care needs throughout a patient’s dying process and contribute to the patient’s plan of care. The HOPE tool also will allow CMS to analyze data between patients and hospice programs across the country.

“A core goal of the HOPE tool is to understand how a hospice team works together to put the patient’s needs first,” said Mary Peters, MSW, assistant director of social services for Homeland Hospice. “A patient-centered approach to care has always been our philosophy.”

The tool is still in alpha stages – meaning it is early on in its’ development. It involves three phases (training, data collection, and a forum in 2021.) Homeland Hospice has completed phase one and is now in the data collection phase.