Hometown Hero: Helping the Harrisburg Family non-profit organization

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s Hometown Hero is a Dauphin County man who volunteers his time to make sure families in need are not going without.

Keith Flynn is the driving force being the non-profit organization, “Helping the Harrisburg Family.”

The non-profit provides free food, toiletries, and other supplies to church pantries and other local organizations.

Flynn has been doing this for years and says the pandemic has made the need even greater.

“Because of a lot of people not able to work, not being able to maintain an income, so we do reach out to those families and those areas, try to help out with those people as much as we can,” Flynn said.

Flynn also says his close group of volunteers and supporters are the keys to making the “Helping the Harrisburg Family” effort a success.