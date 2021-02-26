Hometown Hero: Susquehanna Township Police K9 Fund

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a Hometown Hero by helping Susquehanna Township Police restart its K9 program.

Their goal is to get 3 K9’s to work in narcotics, tracking missing or wanted people and patrol.

So far the effort has raised $20,000.

“Our goal is $50,000. We are encouraging everybody to donate if they can. We deeply appreciate it. We have great handlers ready to go and we want to continually get the message out,” said Robert Martin, Director of Public Safety for Susquehanna Township PD.

While speaking to abc27, Martin was holding Auggie, the station’s rescue beagle who is donating some of his toys and treats while he waits for his K9 pack.

The K9 Fund is set up through a Go Fund Me page.