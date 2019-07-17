Suspect in Hershey homicide, arson surrenders to police

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man accused of killing a woman then setting a home on fire to destroy evidence surrendered to authorities Wednesday morning, Derry Township police said.

Calvin L. Purdie Jr., 33, is charged with homicide and arson in the May 23 death of 49-year-old Charlotte Chaplin, at 517 West Chocolate Avenue.

Police say Purdie strangled Chaplin to death then set fire to a bedroom in an attempt to cover up the homicide. They said the two were acquaintances.

Investigators say on the night of the fire, they noticed scratch marks on Purdie’s neck that looked like he had been in a violent struggle. Detectives say he turned off his phone once he realized the investigation was closing in on him.