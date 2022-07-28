HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina homicide suspect has been captured in Harrisburg.

On July 26, the Harrisburg Police Criminal Investigation Division was advised there was a homicide suspect, from Greenville, North Carolina, being traced to the City of Harrisburg.

According to abc27’s sister-station WNCT in Greenville, Andre’vious Ni’ja Spencer was wanted in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old after a shooting on June 15. A second man was arrested the night of the shooting and charged with an open count of murder, according to WNCT.

Spencer, 18, was located after leaving a residence on the 2000 block of N. 4th Street in Harrisburg on July 27 and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Members of the FBI, PA State Parole, Dauphin County Adult and Juvenile Probation, and The Harrisburg Bureau of Police worked together to take Spencer into custody.

Spencer was transported to the Dauphin County booking facility to begin his extradition process back to North Carolina.