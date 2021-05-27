Honor local veterans this summer with Wreaths Across American in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit National Tour is making 15 stops across Pennsylvania and Harrisburg is on their list!

The unique museum on wheels honors local veterans during their tour across the country and starting June 6, they will be in Pennsylvania.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring the community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrificed of our nation’s heroes,” Karen Worcester, executive director, said.

According to Worcester, the last year has allowed their tour to take on even more meaning “by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring while supporting and giving back to the communities.”

The educational aspect of the mobile museum includes interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories all centered on our nation’s heroes. The tour also acts as an official “welcome home” station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans at each stop.

The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association is holding a free open hour for the public to tour the mobile museum on Friday, June 18 in Harrisburg.

The truck will also be making stops nearby on June 10 in Mechanicsburg, June 11 in East Berlin and June 12 in Gap.

The public tours for the mobile museum are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization best known for honoring veterans by placing wreaths on headstones at the Arlington National Cemetery.