HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the largest equestrian trade shows in the country is underway at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

The Pennsylvania Horse World Expo attracts the nation’s top equestrians and entertainers. Visitors can watch demonstrations and competitions. There are also hundreds of vendors selling horse products and services.

The horse world expo runs through Sunday, March 1.

For a complete schedule of events and tickets, visit the Horse World Expo website.