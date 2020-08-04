House Education Committee to host hearing on reopening schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Getting kids back in the classroom for in-person learning this fall is a top priority for many. Today kicks off two days of hearings aimed at how to safely and effectively reopen Pennsylvania’s schools.

Hearings on reopening Pennsylvania’s schools will take place today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The hearing will be a continuation of a previous hearing held by the House Education Committee back in June.

Teachers, administrators and directors from public and private schools will talk about their concerns about reopening.

Wednesday’s meeting will focus on recommended legislation for how to reopen during the pandemic.

Some state lawmakers have been critical of the Wolf Administration, saying there has been a lack of communication, direction, and transparency when it comes to a plan and how schools should reopen and the goal of these meetings is to figure that out.

The hearings can be watched live at pahousegop.com/livestreams.

