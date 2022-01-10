House fire starts right across from fire station in Susquehanna Township

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A house fire in Susquehanna Township shut down a section of North 6th Street on Monday afternoon.

Susquehanna Township Fire Marshal George Drees said that the fire on the 3700 block, right across from Rescue Fire Company #1. It was an accidental electrical fire that started inside the walls of the house and it is estimated that over $30,000 of damage was done to the property.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

No injuries or deaths occurred because of the fire. The house has since been deemed uninhabitable.