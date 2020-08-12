House Labor and Industry Committee to hold hearing on issues with unemployment compensation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The House Labor and Industry Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday to discuss the issues with Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system.

With so many Pennsylvanians applying for Unemployment Compensation benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic and some of them still waiting to receive answers, the House Labor and Industry Committee will host a virtual informational meeting to identify reasons behind the system’s failure at the time applicants and their families needed it to work.

Today’s hearing is happening at 10 a.m. at the state capitol.

