Housing payments proposal: help renters, homeowners during pandemic

A sign urging help to stop evictions during the pandemic (Nexstar, file)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lawmakers are working on a proposal to help renters and homeowners struggling with payments during the pandemic.

It comes as the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures is set to expire next week. Meaning people will no longer be protected for failing to pay.

Advocates rallied at the capitol Wednesday.

Representatives Elizabeth Feidler and Austin Davis want to add an extra one hundred million dollars to fully fund the mortgage and rental assistance program they also want to increase rental and mortgage assistance.

Plus, their bill would remove the requirements to verify unemployment and to go a month late on payments in order to get help.

In a statement, Feidler said, “It’s time for the state to step up and offer substantive relief.”

