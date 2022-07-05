HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chairs and other belongings were left behind after festival-goers fled from an incident in Harrisburg on July 4.

A fight and subsequent firecrackers sent people scattering for several blocks, separating children from families and leading to one juvenile’s arrest. No shots were fired in the incident and no significant injuries were reported.

Crowds had gathered to watch fireworks that were delayed due to the Harrisburg Senators game on Monday night.

People can reconnect with lost items from last night’s incident by calling Parks and Rec at 717-232-3017 for more information and pick-up times.