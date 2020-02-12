Human skull found near where woman went missing in 2007

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating after a human skull was discovered in a wooded area of West Hanover Township, not far from where a woman went missing more than 12 years ago.

The skull was found north of the 7800 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road by outdoorsmen hiking in the area on Sunday, state police Trooper Megan Ammerman said in a news release.

Troopers searched the area Tuesday with members of the Dauphin County coroner’s office and a forensic anthropology team from Mercyhurst University. No additional remains have been located.

Ammerman said police will continue to search for additional remains and investigate leads. She said of particular interest is the proximity of the discovery location in relation to that from which Heike Leich disappeared in 2007.

Leich was 47 years old when she went missing from the driveway of her home on Fishing Creek Valley Road.

Police have said the circumstances of her disappearance are suspicious. They said she left behind her identification, purse, cigarettes, and the medication she needed to treat bipolar disorder.