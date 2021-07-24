Humane Society continues mission to get animals adopted in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s Christmas in July for the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area as they continued its tradition of their annual Adopt-a-Thon.

This effort features a reduced adoption rate for dogs, cats and critters. And that still includes spay/neuter surgery, microchip and basic vaccines.

Organizers say the goal is to build a better community for pets and people through compassion, protection, education and collaboration, and also ease summer overcrowding.

“If you want to come to the shelter you can do that,” Humane Society of Harrisburg Area’s Amanda Brunish said. “You can check out the animals and fill out an application here. However if you can’t make it to the shelter or you don’t feel comfortable or you want to stay home and do it from the comfort of your couch, you can do that as well.”

The Human Society of Harrisburg Area accepts thousands of homeless animals each year, regardless of their age or breed. They serve Dauphin, Cumberland and Perry Counties, and have over 50 full-time and part-time employees working directly with their animals.

They offer public Meet and Greets with adoptable friends both at their center and online for those who send applications to ensure the right fit.

Visit their website for more information on pet adoption.