Humane Society of Harrisburg Area closes for public walk-throughs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area is shutting its doors temporarily, due to rising COVID-19 cases and the struggle to remain fully staffed.

They are closing for in-person walkthroughs, but the shelter is allowing the public to see all of their adoptable pets, as well as giving the option to apply online.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The Veterinary Resource Center’s hours will remain the same, but the appointments will be done curbside.

They will be re-evaluating the situation, and hope to reopen in two weeks.