Humane Society of Harrisburg Area kicks off annual Shelter Sweetheart Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area has an adoption event every February. “Shelter Sweetheart Week” started on Monday and lasts through Saturday, Feb. 13.

Adoption fees are half off for certain animals and this year’s adoption event is virtual due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, more people have been taking advantage of the Humane Society’s pet food bank since the start of the pandemic.

The Harrisburg fundraiser offers pet food to those who may be struggling.

“In the past, traditionally we’d maybe have one to two people who would utilize the food bank in a day. Since the start of the pandemic, it’s anywhere from five to seven — so it’s growing tremendously,” said Amanda Brunish, director of marketing and outreach for the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area.

However, since the coronavirus outbreak began, the humane society has not seen much of a change in the number of animals that are given to them or the number of adoptions.