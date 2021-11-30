Humane Society of Harrisburg in need of donations ahead of Saturday’s Adopt-A-Thon

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many non-profits are hoping you will add them to your gift list this holiday season.

One place to consider helping, the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area. A donation of cat food would really help because there are more cats and kittens at the shelter than this time in previous years.

“We believe that a lot of this has to do with COVID last year, and not as many cats being able to get spayed or neutered,” Director of Marketing and Outreach, Ananda Brunish said.

The Harrisburg Humane Society is holding its annual Adopt-A-Thon this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fees to adopt dogs will be $20 and $10 for cats and others critters.