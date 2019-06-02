Hummelstown woman dies in collision with train

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Hummelstown woman died after she drove her car onto railroad tracks in Derry Township and was struck by a Norfolk Southern freight train early Sunday, police said.

Tabitha D. Meister, 51, was on the tracks adjacent to the 1000 block of Old West Chocolate Avenue when the collision occurred just after 3 a.m., Derry Township police said in a news release. She died at the scene.

Witnesses reported that Meister was attempting to drive her car off the tracks but could not. Initial evidence indicates she may have driven onto the tracks at the East Derry Road crossing and then traveled west on the tracks.

Anyone with information should call Derry Township police at 717-534-2202.