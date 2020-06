The Harrisburg community is mourning a teen who was killed in a shooting.

A funeral was held today — for 14-year-old Tyrone Gibson. He died May 26 near Kensington and South 24 Street. Hundreds showed up for his public viewing at Reservoir Park. They shared stories of Tyrone — and reflected on the city’s violence.

Community leaders, including the Mayor, also spoke at Gibson’s funeral. Police still have not identified any suspects in the shooting.