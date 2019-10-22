Hunters advised to take precautions against EEE virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is encouraging hunters to take precautions against mosquito bites and report to the agency any dead or strange-acting wild animals they believe to have been infected with EEE.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been documented in wildlife and livestock in Pennsylvania in recent weeks. It’s been found in two wild turkeys in Erie County, a wild deer in Luzerne County, captive pheasants in Monroe County and horses in Carbon County.

No human cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, but the disease, which is similar to West Nile virus, can infect humans.

While most people infected with the EEE virus show no signs of illness, a small percent of those infected can develop flu-like symptoms, and the virus can cause death.

While EEE is not transmitted by direct contact, hunters always are advised to take precautions when field-dressing animals they harvest to avoid contracting potentially infectious diseases.

Hunters should wear gloves when field dressing, skinning, or processing game. Clean knives thoroughly before and after using them. Thoroughly wash hands after field dressing animals, and cook wild game meat thoroughly to a minimum internal temperature of 165°F.

There is no evidence that people can become infected with EEE from preparing or eating infected meat, but any risk of infection can be eliminated by proper handling and thorough cooking of meat before it is consumed.