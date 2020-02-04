Hunters react to rule changes at Great American Outdoor Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of people are attending the Great American Outdoor Show at the Farm Show Complex.

More than 400 vendors from around the country and the world are displaying the latest in outdoor gear and equipment. Many visitors are licensed hunters.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently announced several proposed changes to hunting seasons, including additional hunting on three Sundays. Some say that goes against tradition and puts an additional burden on property owners who deal with trespassing.

Stefan Caporaletti says he understands the concerns but he supports the idea.

“It allows people who can’t break free during the week an extra day in the field,” Caporaletti said. “It makes it more attractive for a lot more people who may have stopped hunting because of their schedule.”

The game commission is also considering concurrent hunting of antlered and antlerless deer throughout the two-week firearms season and extending black bear season.

Caporaletti says the moves are in the best interest of the future of hunting in Pennsylvania.

“I understand that a lot of people embrace tradition, but these proposed changes will help the sport grow and I am in full support of all of them,” he said.

The game commission is scheduled to vote on the proposed changes in April.