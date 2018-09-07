I-81 bridge work to affect traffic for 2 weeks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A routine inspection of the George Wade Bridge over the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg will restrict Interstate 81 traffic for two weeks.

The inspection is scheduled to begin Sunday in the northbound lanes. The right northbound lane of I-81 will be closed to traffic on Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a PennDOT news release.

Monday through Thursday, the lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The inspection team plans to move to the southbound lanes the following week.

The right southbound lane will be closed to traffic on Sunday, Sept. 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.