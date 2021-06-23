I-81 Northbound bridge into Harrisburg to undergo repairs June 26

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on Wednesday I-81 northbound will be restricted to a single lane on the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge between Dauphin and Cumberland Counties on June 26 from the early morning until 4 p.m.

The roadwork zone will span the Susquehanna River between the Enola/Marysville Exit and the Front Street Exit.

The right and center lanes of I-81 northbound will be closed starting at 7 a.m. PennDOT asks that drivers find an alternative route or plan for extra time on the road.

Travelers are also reminded to be alert of road work signs and to use caution for the safety of the crews working the roads.