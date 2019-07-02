I-81 off-ramp in Harrisburg closing Monday until Thanksgiving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A ramp from Interstate 81 to Route 22 and Cameron Street will close next week for bridge repairs that will last several months.

The I-81 southbound ramp at Exit 67-A to Route 22 eastbound will be closed Monday. The repair work is expected to last until November 27, the day before Thanksgiving.

PennDOT will set signs for a primary detour that will direct I-81 southbound drivers to cross the George Wade Bridge over the Susquehanna River and get off the interstate at Exit 65 for Route 11/15, then return to the interchange on I-81 northbound.

However, drivers may want to consider using Exit 67-B to Route 22/322 westbound, to Route 39, then return using eastbound 22/322, a spokesman said.

Under a $10-million bridge preservation contract, workers will repair three ramp bridges within the I-81 interchange with Route 22. Two of the bridges carry the I-81 southbound off-ramp to Route 22 eastbound and the other carries Cameron Street to southbound I-81.

The bridge that carries Cameron Street to southbound I-81 will be repaired starting next spring.