I-81 to Cameron Street exit shuts down for months-long closure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A busy stretch of Midstate highway closed for construction on Tuesday night, which will impact thousands of people through November.

“We really don’t have another choice. There is no other way to fix this,” said Fritzi Schreffler, a PennDOT spokesperson.

What they’re fixing is the I-81 southbound bridge at Exit 67A for Cameron Street.

“It is heavily traveled by commuters. It’s about 3,500 cars that come off that exit every day,” Schreffler said.

Morning commuters and Farm Show Complex visitors will feel it the most, but there are options.

The first detour calls for taking Exit 67B on I-81, heading westbound toward State College, then taking the next exit at Route 39.

“At that point, you can either make basically a U-turn and turn back around and come back 22-322 eastbound into the city,” Schreffler said.

We tried out this route, clocking in at a 7 minutes, 20 seconds detour.

“We pick our routes based on state roads and roads that can handle a certain amount of truck traffic or volume of regular traffic,” Schreffler said.

The second detour involves driving over the I-81 bridge to Cumberland County, taking the Enola-Marysville exit, turning around, hopping on I-81 North and then picking up the Cameron Street exit from the I-81 North direction.

The detour clocked in at a less impressive time at 9 minutes, 3 seconds, but it’s still a better option than back roads and neighborhoods.

“If you stay on the interstates or you stay on Route 322, that traffic is going to move at a much quicker pace than it will then coming in through the city,” Schreffler said.