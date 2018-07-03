I-81 South closed for fatal crash near I-78 split Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (PennDOT photo) [ + - ] Video

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - A fatal crash has closed part of Interstate 81 near the I-78 split in Lebanon County.

The southbound lanes are closed between Exit 90 for Route 72 and Lebanon and Exit 80 for Route 743 to Grantville and Hershey, according to PennDOT.

State Police say one driver, Arquimides Flores of Harrisburg was killed in the crash at mile marker 86.

The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. and involved at least three tractor-trailers.

One of the trucks struck a second truck, which was disabled on the side of the road, then continued to strike a guide rail, before crashing into a third truck.

The first truck's trailer became dislodged, and spread multiple pieces of debris across the highway.

Flores was the driver of the disabled truck.

The southbound lanes remained closed until just after 9 p.m. when it reopened. \

No other details were immediately available.