I-81 website launched to hear your input

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Transportation leaders are looking for public input to help make I-81 more efficient and safer to travel.

A website has been launched for you to send them feedback regarding safety, congestion, condition, and access.

They believe the site will help set priorities for funding future projects as resources become available through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program and regional long-range transportation plans.

If you’re interested in having your opinion heard, you have until next summer to submit feedback.