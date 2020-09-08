I-83/I-283 SB ramp closures scheduled for bridge parapet repair

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Drivers in Dauphin County are advised a PennDOT maintenance crew is scheduled to close the southbound Interstate 83/Interstate 283 Interchange ramps in Swatara Township to repair a parapet struck several weeks ago by a tractor-trailer at the southbound I-83/I-283 split.

The closures will be in effect nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, September 13 through Friday, September 18.

All traffic will be detoured onto the Hershey/Derry Street/Paxton Street Exit.

Traffic heading southbound on I-283 will continue southbound on Eisenhower Boulevard, turn left onto Route 441 (Lindle Road) and right onto the southbound I-283 on-ramp. Traffic heading southbound on I-83 will continue southbound on Eisenhower Boulevard, turn right onto Paxton Street, and right onto the southbound I-83 on-ramp.

